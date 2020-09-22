Ray Von Caldwell, 89, of Newton passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at Abernathy Laurels. He was born July 24, 1931 in Catawba County the son of the late L. Ray and Lilliard Caldwell. He taught at Central Piedmont Community College for over 30 years. Survivors are his son: Rev. Bruce Caldwell and wife Ann of Forest City, NC; Daughter: Stephanie Kale and husband Mark of Newton, NC; Grandsons: Logan Kale and wife, Lauren, Taylor Kale and wife, Cathy, and William Kale; Granddaughters; Julie Caldwell and Olivia Caldwell; Great Grandsons: Lincoln, Levi, Clayton and Knox Kale; Great granddaughters: Lexi Kale and Lily Kale; Sister: Jo Hoyle; A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Mount Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. The body will lie in state from 1 -3 P.M. in the Church sanctuary. In Lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Building Fund. Visit www.burkmortuary.com
to register your condolences; Burke Mortuary, Newton, N. C. is assisting the Caldwell family