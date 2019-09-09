Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymod George Orsick. View Sign Service Information Weatherford Mortuary 158 S Jefferson Cir Oak Ridge , TN 37830 (865)-482-2464 Send Flowers Obituary

USAF Veteran



Raymond George Orsick of Indian Trail, NC died on August 22, 2019 in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born to Frederic L. and Martha (Sieracki) Orsick in Dearborn Township, MI on June 22, 1941. After graduating from Allen Park High School in 1959, Ray joined the Air Force and was a mechanic for a B-52 squadron for four years. He was stationed at Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, WA with temporary duty in Spokane, WA; Arizona; Fair Banks, AK; Hawaii; Guam and Japan. After the Air Force, Ray worked in a variety of vehicle mechanic jobs - Federal Meat in Tacoma, WA; Garrett Freight Lines in Moses Lake, WA; the Detroit Free Press motor pool; Great Lakes Steel motor pool in Detroit, MI; Cummins Diesel in Richmond, VA and Dearborn, MI; and finally at Beck Mercedes in Charlotte for 19 years, where he finished as the quality control manager. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife Dolores J. (Malinowski) Rosen; daughter Kim M. Orsick; second wife Mary Anne (Watkins) Orsick; his parents; sister Patricia A. Baber; brother-in-law John R. Baber; and brother-in-law Robert E. Watkins. Ray is survived by his daughter Melissa Orsick Peplow and husband Douglas of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren Raymond W. Peplow, Thomas A. Peplow, Caroline J. Peplow and Sarah R. Peplow, all of Oak Ridge, TN; sister Dorothy M. O'Donnell and husband John of Reading, MI; brother Frederick W. Orsick and wife Janie of Harrison Township, MI; sister Charlotte I. Orsick and husband Dennis Szkarlat of Taylor MI; sister-in-law Carole W. Edwards and husband Joseph W. of Indian Trail, NC; and sister-in-law Ella L. Watkins of Gloucester, VA. A private family gathering will be held at a later date in Michigan to celebrate Ray's life. An on-line guest book can be signed at

