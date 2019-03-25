Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Auten. View Sign

Raymond Wingate Auten, 87, of Charlotte, NC, went to Heaven on March 23, 2019.



Raymond served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until 1955. This is where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Mary Olive Snow. After serving his country, he returned to Charlotte where he was employed with AT&T for 38 years until his retirement.



Raymond was an active lifetime member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he loved being an active member of the Madeline Tyson Covenant Sunday School Class. He led a busy life enjoying all of his favorite hobbies; golfing, boating, water skiing and wood working. He was the "go to" person for anyone in the family or community that needed work done on their house, car, or yard. He was also an active member of the American Legion Post.



Mr. Auten was preceded in death by his wife, Olive Snow Auten, son, Michael Auten, parents; Adrian and Wilhemina Auten, brother, William Auten, and sister, Inez Auten.



Mr. Auten is survived by his daughters; Doreen Auten Morgan and husband, Mark of Charleston, SC, Karen Auten Dellinger and husband, Steve of Gastonia, NC, brother, Grady Auten of Charlotte, NC, daughter-in-law, Kitty Auten Vance and husband, Stephen of Indian Land, SC, six grandchildren; Alyssa Hilliard of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Justin Benson and wife, Brit of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Kyle Dellinger of Brighton, UT, Christina Hinton and husband, Mike of Charlotte, NC, Michael Dellinger and wife, Ali of Charleston, SC, Lore Auten of Indian Land, SC, six great-grandchildren; Alex and Cooper Hilliard, Hayden and Ryan Benson, Easton Dellinger, and Emery Hinton.



The family will receive friends at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 681900, Charlotte, NC 28216.



