Raymond Donald "Dink" Hughes, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Dink was born July 30, 1932, in Wilmington to Anna Shipman Hughes and Colie Laverne Hughes. He graduated from Oakhurst High School. Dink proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 in Munich, Germany. He was happily married to Nancy Revels Hughes for over 67 years. In 1991, he retired as a manager after a career with the Mecklenburg County ABC Board.
Dink was a loving and proud father, husband, and friend. His strength and liveliness were inspiring to all that knew him. He adored his family and loved spending time with his loved ones whenever he could. Dink was adventurous and always sought new opportunities. He and Nancy traveled often, from Europe to Hawaii to the Caribbean. He was a spiritual man and involved in many church activities. Dink and Nancy were members of Weddington United Methodist Church and were actively involved in the Kings and Queens ministry group, prior to Nancy's recent passing in April. Prior to that, Dink was a Charter Member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Charlotte, where he and Nancy were long time active members as well.
Dink's life will forever be cherished in the lives of his sons, Raymond "Randy" Hughes Jr. (Deborah), and Jason Hughes (Laura); his grandchildren, Heather Hughes, Lindsey Hughes Wally (Brent), Emily Hughes, and Jessica Hughes; his great-grandchildren, Austin Wally and Jax Wally; and his sisters, Coleen Hughes Chapell and Betty Hughes Moffitt (J.D.). He is preceded in death by his brother, Colie "Pete" Hughes, and his sister, Catherine Deloris Hughes Carter.
A private service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hospice of Charlotte for their loving care to Dink.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Charlotte or Weddington United Methodist Church. Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com
.