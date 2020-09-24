Raymond "Gene" E. Austin, 80, of Charlotte, passed away September 23, 2020 in Sherrills Ford. Born September 27, 1939 in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of Raymond and Abbie (Doby) Austin. He married Nancy Fowler on June 4, 1960 in Charlotte.
Mr. Austin is survived by his children, Mark E. Austin, Tammy (Tracy) M. McLaughlin, Christopher J. Austin, and Richard (Patsy Ann) M. Austin; three grandchildren, Tamela (Grayson) D. Floyd, Jessie Bradley, III, and Chrissie (Tim) Roberts; three great grandchildren, Megan Roberts, Kevin Roberts, and Austin Roberts; one niece and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; his parents; sisters, Wanda Whyrick and Vivian Pinion.
Funeral Service 12 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
