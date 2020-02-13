Raymond Francis "Ray" Old (1941 - 2020)
Ray, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home in Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Harrell Old, and their daughter, Deborah Lynn Old, as well as his brothers Larry Charlton Old of Chesapeake, Virginia and Wayne David Old of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 pm. The family will receive friends afterwards.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
