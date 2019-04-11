Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Jesse Morris Sr.. View Sign

Raymond Jesse Morris, Sr., 97, of Stanley, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Danville, Virginia, son of the late James Morris and Annie Goodman Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Dowell Morris. He was a man of strong Christian faith and a great role model to his children and grandchildren. He left a lasting influence of laughter and Christianity with everyone who had an opportunity to meet him. He was an amazing man that was full of life, laughter, and stories. He retired after years in textiles. He worked as an auctioneer, cow trader, and at the flea market. Most of all, he was full of stories. Once, he traded for a cow and hauled it home in the backseat of a 1950 Ford. He loved watches and if not careful, he would talk you out of yours. On April 8th, he made his last trade - earth for eternal life in Heaven. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Elaine Bennett (Bouldin) of Stanley; son Raymond J. Morris, Jr. (Debbie) of Lincolnton; grandchildren Darlene Carver (Larry) of Alexis, Allen Bennett (Patricia) of Stanley, Michael Morris (Jenny) of Myrtle Beach, Jeff Morris, Sr. of Charlotte; seven great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. A service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln County Hospice or to Levine Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville. Online condolences may be left at

Raymond Jesse Morris, Sr., 97, of Stanley, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Danville, Virginia, son of the late James Morris and Annie Goodman Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Dowell Morris. He was a man of strong Christian faith and a great role model to his children and grandchildren. He left a lasting influence of laughter and Christianity with everyone who had an opportunity to meet him. He was an amazing man that was full of life, laughter, and stories. He retired after years in textiles. He worked as an auctioneer, cow trader, and at the flea market. Most of all, he was full of stories. Once, he traded for a cow and hauled it home in the backseat of a 1950 Ford. He loved watches and if not careful, he would talk you out of yours. On April 8th, he made his last trade - earth for eternal life in Heaven. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Elaine Bennett (Bouldin) of Stanley; son Raymond J. Morris, Jr. (Debbie) of Lincolnton; grandchildren Darlene Carver (Larry) of Alexis, Allen Bennett (Patricia) of Stanley, Michael Morris (Jenny) of Myrtle Beach, Jeff Morris, Sr. of Charlotte; seven great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. A service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln County Hospice or to Levine Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org Funeral Home Woodlawn Funeral Home

375 Woodlawn Avenue

Mount Holly , NC 28120

704-820-0608 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close