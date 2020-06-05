Raymond Mack Jarvis Jr.
1937 - 2020
Raymond Mack Jarvis, Jr., 82, of Hudson, NC, passed away at his home Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born December 25, 1937, in Lenoir, NC, to the late Raymond and Lucille Jarvis. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Janet Jenkins Jarvis, of the home, and sister, Judy Jarvis Parlier, and husband, John, of Birmingham, AL.

Mr. Jarvis retired as the Secretary of Corrections for North Carolina after a 40-year career with the Division of Prisons. He was the first person in state history to begin at the entry level as a correctional officer and advance to the system's top position. After retirement, he worked as a consultant in the correctional industry. He was a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, served on the Governor's Crime Commission, and was instrumental in the origination of Smart Start. Mr. Jarvis served as president of the NC State Government Employees' Association and served on the Board of Trustees at CCC&TI. Mr. Jarvis was a highly respected man throughout the state and had a formative influence on the careers of many. He was an avid golfer and beloved friend to many, including his former colleagues and golfing buddies. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hudson and served on the Board of Trustees.

He was faithful and loving to his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Rev. R. Mack Jarvis, III, and wife, Lori, and daughter, Ms. Jackie Jarvis Abernethy, and husband, Ben. His legacy will live on in seven grandchildren: Andy (wife, Devon) Jarvis, Pete (wife, Jessica) Jarvis, Logan (wife, Chasta) Abernethy, Megan Jarvis (husband, David) Toune, Hunter Abernethy, Devin Abernethy, and Zack Abernethy. He also had six great-grandchildren and a seventh to be born in July. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held, and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to The Toy Store Ministry of First Baptist Church of Hudson or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Jarvis family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD SE
Lenoir, NC 28645
(828) 754-7979
