Mr. Raymond "Ray" Miller, 90, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with his family at his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol Simpson Miller; children: Sandra (Buzz) Dooley, Marva Griffin, Mary Rae Pabon, Angela Miller, Paul "Kip" Archibaud, Jana (Oz) Zuloaga and Crystal (Lee) Hembree; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Louise Saunders and Theresa Torguson. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Nellie Buxton Miller. He was born June 7, 1929, in Louisville, KY, and grew up in Chillicothe, OH. He proudly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1947, transferred to the United States Naval Reserve in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1981. He worked as a printer and at the Italian Isles Restaurant. He had a kind, outgoing personality and was always there to lend a helping hand. Ray enjoyed watching old westerns on TV, reading Westerns, working puzzles, the Carolina Panthers, and loved spending time with his family and four legged friends: Duchess, M&M and best buddy Rafferty. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Sunset Memory Gardens in Charlotte. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home privileged to care for the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 23, 2019