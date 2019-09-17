Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reba Marie Ferris. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Matthew Catholic Church Chapel Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Matthew Catholic Church Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Reba Marie Ferris, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on September 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Born on September 12, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to Louis Tobin Ransom and Reba Marie (Bumgardner) Ransom, Reba was the third of four children. Reba attended Immaculata High School in Detroit, and graduated from Marygrove College, Detroit in 1952.



Reba then moved to Washington, DC and worked for the prestigious Woodward and Lothrop's Department Store as a clothing buyer in the baby department, frequently travelling to New York to purchase clothing directly from the manufacturers. In fact, her buying skills were handy later in life as Reba always had a keen eye for clothing quality. Reba joined the Washington Catholic Singles' College Club where she met her future husband Bill. Reba married William Edward Ferris, Jr on June 20, 1959, at St Thomas More Catholic Church in Washington. Reba and Bill subsequently settled in Montgomery County, Maryland and raised their six children.



In the 1970's Reba joined the Right to Life Movement. Utilizing her exceptional administrative skills, sharpened by raising her six children, Reba moved quickly from Parish Coordinator to Montgomery County Chair to Maryland Right to Life President. Serving as a volunteer in all roles, Reba displayed courage and fortitude organizing and growing the movement in Maryland. Among her many accomplishments as President, Reba helped facilitate the 1985 National Right to Life convention where Mother Teresa spoke. In the late 1980's Reba retired and directed her energies to her growing family.



Reba and Bill eventually moved to Bethany Beach, Delaware where they attended Daily Mass, to include the vibrant coffee social afterwards. Reba also hosted a very popular annual Christmas party which attracted many local friends.



Reba and Bill moved to Brightmore of South Charlotte in 2015. There Reba enjoyed daily coffee and cards with residents as well as fine dining at the Brightmore restaurant. A devout Catholic, Reba's strong faith guided her throughout her life.



Reba is predeceased by her parents Louis and Reba, as well as her brothers Louis, Jr and Edward and her sister Mary Ellen. Reba is survived by her husband Bill (97), her six children and five son and daughter-in-laws: William Edward III and Jennifer of Charlotte, NC, Patrick Arthur and Emily of Jarrettsville, MD, Michael Louis of Charlotte, NC, Eleanor Margaret Russell and James of Lexington, SC, Margaret Mary Overstreet and Blaine of Cary, NC, and Reba Marie Miller and Greg of The Woodlands, TX. Reba is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Much loved by many, Reba will be missed.



A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday September 20, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church Chapel, the family will receive friends an hour prior.

