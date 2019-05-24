Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Harrill Thompson. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM First Baptist Church Mount Holly , NC View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM First Baptist Church Mount Holly , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca "Becky" Jane Harrill Thompson was born August 7, 1925 in Rutherford County, NC. She was the daughter of Clark Miles Harrill and Selma Jane Price Harrill. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Garth Harrill, Sr., and her grandson James William Thompson, Jr. She is survived by her husband Robert B. Thompson, her three children, and their families. Her children are Jane Thompson Gurley, Ben Thompson and his wife Carol, and Bill Thompson. Grandchildren are Deborah Huitt, Jaclyn Thompson Padak and husband Ross, Whitney Thompson Boesch and husband Brandon, Maura Thompson, Melanie Thompson Harris and husband Michael, and Matthew Thompson. Great grandchildren are Lexie and Oliver Boesch, Jack and Ava Padak, Emily and Karsen Harris. Becky grew up in Caroleen, NC a vibrant textile mill village in Rutherford County, NC. She loved the close-knit community, her schools Caroleen Elementary School and Tri-High School, and her church, Caroleen Baptist Church. She was an excellent student and was a life-long learner. She participated in the life of the community, her school and church. In high school she was a debater and President of the Debate Club, was awarded multiple superlatives by her peers, and awarded best-all-round student by the faculty. She was awarded a scholarship to Limestone College in Gaffney, SC. As a student at Limestone College she earned a double major in English and History, graduating in 1946. She was Editor of the college newspaper her Sophomore year and Editor of the yearbook her Senior year. Following, she began working in Greenville, SC at Keyes Printing Company in their yearbook division. She assisted schools in preparing their yearbooks and had additional editing responsibilities. In 1946 she met Bob Thompson in Greenville, SC. They were married July 31, 1948 at Caroleen Baptist Church, Caroleen, NC. She began her teaching career at Ellis Crossroads Elementary School, teaching grades 3,4,5 for two years. Becky and Bob had their three children in the following eight years. As the children grew older she went back to school, earning her Master's Degree in English in 1964 from Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone, NC. She taught high school English in both Mount Holly High School and East Gaston High School until her retirement in 1988. She loved teaching and loved her students. It thrilled her to live in the same town where she taught and to see her students grow and become productive citizens of their communities. She loved seeing them in church, at town functions, read about them in newspapers, and to welcome them into her home as guests. She cherished their cards, letters, and phone calls. She was active in her church, First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, NC until health no longer permitted. She taught Sunday School to both young people and adults. She helped in Vacation Bible School, sang in the Joy Choir, and served in various other capacities in the life of the church. She set a strong Christian example for us all. Becky was active in her community as well. She was a member of the William Gaston Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also active in the National Educational Association and Delta Kappa Gamma, an educational honor sorority. Most important of all to Becky was her family. She was a strong role model for her children and grandchildren. She demonstrated her love daily. She loved having her children, their spouses, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her home. Throughout their marriage of almost seventy-one years, Becky and Bob shared their love and warmth with their children and their families. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an encourager and sought the best in each. Her greatest gift was that she saw the beauty in everyone, setting an example for both friends and family. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.First Baptist Church, 300 S. Main St. Mount Holly, NC 28120. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

