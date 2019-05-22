Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boone Family Funeral Home Inc 2005 Mt Jefferson Rd West Jefferson , NC 28694 (336)-846-7979 Memorial service 3:00 PM West Jefferson United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Rebecca Kanipe Humelsine, better known as "Bek", age 67, of West Jefferson passed away Thursday, April 24, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00pm at West Jefferson United Methodist Church with Rev. Daniel Gaddy officiating.



A reception will be held in the fellowship hall of the church immediately after the service for family, friends with refreshments and finger foods, plus displays, quilts, other mementos of Bek's life to view and enjoy and chat about the great life she lived. Be sure to come! It will continue the celebration of a truly great woman, wife and mother.



Mrs. Humelsine was born in Charlotte, NC on March 17, 1952 to the late Clayton Lester and Mary Sue Hill Kanipe. Bek graduated from Greensboro College.



She worked for Celanese Chemical Manufacturing Company for 35 years. Finished her career, as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and she was on the company board of directors. She was a member of West Jefferson United Methodist Church.



In her spare time, she enjoyed needle pointing, quilting and music. Bill and Bek loved travelling together; they went for five months at a time in their RV; they travelled all over the world. She was a loving wife and mother; she will be missed by all.



She was also preceded in death by a brother; Larry Kanipe.



Mrs. Humelsine is survived by her husband, of 44 years, Bill Humelsine; one son, Michael Humelsine and wife Chelsea of Tallahassee, FL; a daughter, Kelly Pope of Marvin, NC; two brothers; Donald Kanipe and wife, Gayl, of Gainesville, FL and Kenny Kanipe and wife, Laynette, of Fallston, NC; three sisters; Betty Watson of Jefferson, Pam Lewis and husband, Everette, of Dallas, NC, and Amy Spell and husband, Doug, of West Jefferson; a grandson; Brandon Pope of Hickory; several nieces and nephews also survive.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: West Jefferson United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 826, West Jefferson, NC 28694.



You may give the family your condolences at our website



Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.





