Rebecca Jane Bryant Miller August 27, 1942- July 21, 2019. Becky Miller,76, passed away peacefully with her loving children and husband by her side on the Lord's Day the 21 st of July 2019 after a 2 yr. battle with cancer. Although she will be dearly missed by all she touched she now resides with her lord and savior Jesus Christ. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Carl Bryant Sr. and Elsie Pauline Stallings Bryant, as well as a brother Gordon Carl Bryant Jr. Her legacy will live on through those she is survived by, her soul mate of 57yrs Jerry Steve Miller, one daughter Cheryl Denise Sherrill (Cornelius, NC) and one son Jerry Scott Miller (Dallas, TX). Two granddaughters, Danielle Nicole Hutchison, husband Dustin, & Katie Gabrielle Lindley and one grandson Travis Clinton Lindley as well as 5 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, and one brother along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Miller was born in Gastonia, NC and attended Harding University High School. She was a faithful member of Freedom Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC and worked diligently for the banking service before her retirement. She was passionate about Jesus as was evident through her favorite bracelet she wore with the letters S.W.G.C.D.T.Y (see what God can do through you) as a conversation starter as well as her family and she was a blessing to everyone she met. The Visitation will be held on Saturday July 27th from 11a-12p with the Funeral Service following at 12pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral Service.

