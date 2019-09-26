Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Jenkins Siler. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca "Becky" Jane Jenkins Siler, 87 of Huntersville died September 25, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1931 in Gaston County to the late Grady and Nancy Jenkins. She was a loving mother who deeply cared for her family and close friends. Becky served at a Grand Worthy Matron, Order of the Eastern Star, Steele Creek Lodge. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Huntersville.



Survivors include her sons, William Leslie "Les" Siler and wife Lois of Huntersville, Jesse Richardson "Rick" Siler and wife Patricia of Huntersville; daughter, Nancy LeAnn Donahue and husband Dale of Myrtle Beach, SC; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice or First Baptist Church-Huntersville.



The funeral will be held at 11 am Friday, September 27 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Long Creek Baptist Church in Dallas, NC.



A special thank you to the staff of Novant Hospital, Huntersville as well as Palliative Care.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Rebecca "Becky" Jane Jenkins Siler, 87 of Huntersville died September 25, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1931 in Gaston County to the late Grady and Nancy Jenkins. She was a loving mother who deeply cared for her family and close friends. Becky served at a Grand Worthy Matron, Order of the Eastern Star, Steele Creek Lodge. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Huntersville.Survivors include her sons, William Leslie "Les" Siler and wife Lois of Huntersville, Jesse Richardson "Rick" Siler and wife Patricia of Huntersville; daughter, Nancy LeAnn Donahue and husband Dale of Myrtle Beach, SC; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice or First Baptist Church-Huntersville.The funeral will be held at 11 am Friday, September 27 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Long Creek Baptist Church in Dallas, NC.A special thank you to the staff of Novant Hospital, Huntersville as well as Palliative Care.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close