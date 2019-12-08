Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Lentz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca King Lentz INDIAN LAND - Rebecca King Lentz of Indian Land, SC passed away on December 1st, 2019, at the age of 66. Rebecca is survived by her husband and love of her life, Joe E. Lentz Jr. of Indian Land, SC; her children, Adam Lentz and Brandon Lentz of Charlotte, NC; best friend and godmother to one of her boys, Patty McCrary of Mint Hill, NC; sister in law, Elaine Lentz of Charlotte, NC; mother in law, Loretta Lentz of Charlotte, NC; loved cousins and family from TN, VA, and NC. Rebecca was born in Johnson City, TN on April 8th, 1953, to Frances and Albert E. King Jr. Growing up in Charlotte, NC she was a member of First United Methodist Church, attended Lees-McCrae College in Banner Elk, NC, and was a stellar Retail/Merchandising and Accounting employee. She had an incredible eye for design and style - a fiercely classy and absolutely beautiful person inside and out. She attended and supported every kids game, concert, awards event, tournament, and sporting event - becoming the best mother and wife these heartbroken fellas could have asked for. She never met an animal that she didn't like. She was a Tennessee Volunteer and Carolina Panthers Fan - she even stuck it out for her oldest son and became a Gamecock Fan. Maybe she will be able to change the Gamecocks fortunes now that she is resting comfortably in heaven and could bend His ear a bit Words cannot express how much she will be missed. A memorial service will be scheduled in January. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross

