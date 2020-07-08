Rebecca DeLeo Meleney "Becky" CHARLOTTE - Rebecca "Becky" DeLeo Meleney, 71, died on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, after a brief battle with lung disease and Pneumonia. Becky is survived by her spouse, Thomas W. Meleney and her sister Cathy Burton, both from Charlotte. Also surviving are step-children: Kristin Meleney Laferty, Kate Meleney Vitale and Jonathan Marshall Meleney and niece and nephew and family: Elizabeth and Duncan Ham and their children Harper, Mallory and Michael and John Burton. Becky was beloved to her grandchildren to whom she was known as "Gigi": Luke, Brendan, Janie, Emilia, Sophia and Teagan. Mrs. Meleney is predeceased in death by her beloved parents Michael and Sammie DeLeo of Charlotte. Becky was born in Charlotte on July 13, 1948, and her childhood was spent in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. Graduated from East 1966. She attended UNC Chapel Hill and graduated in 1970 with a degree in Elementary Education. Becky has lived in Charlotte her whole life, marrying Tom Meleney in 1990. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church until her marriage to Tom when she joined Sardis Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Becky spent the last 50 years educating thousands of children at a few different schools - beginning her career with CMS at Olde Providence Elementary School. Following that she taught 22 years at Providence Day School. Next, she taught at The Fletcher School where she impacted students for the next 10 years before she finished her career at The Oaks School. Becky loved hearing from past students and was proud that two members of a 1st grade class she taught, became Presidents of their respective graduating high school classes. Ever committed to her teaching career, she completed Orton-Gillingham training so she could meet the needs of her reading challenged students. Becky loved miniature schnauzers, her UNC Tar Heels B-ball and growing roses in her beautiful yard. The family intends to have a celebration of life service sometime in the fall. For information regarding the celebration of life service, email Tom at tommeleney@yahoo.com. Donations in Becky's honor can be directed to The Oaks School (theoakscharlotte.org
).