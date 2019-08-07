Mrs. Cauble, 91, passed away on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Bob and their seven children: Pamela, Patrick, Trish, Kevin, Gary, Kathleen and Kitty; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The service to honor her life will be held at Hickory Grove Baptist Church on Friday, August 9 at 11 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will be private.
The complete obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 7, 2019