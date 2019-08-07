Rebecca Ruth Correll Cauble (1928 - 2019)
  • "To Pam- 91 years is special. I remember your family from..."
  • "Crawa and I are so sorry about your mom..please know we are..."
    - Madeleine & Jim Crawford
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
Mrs. Cauble, 91, passed away on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Bob and their seven children: Pamela, Patrick, Trish, Kevin, Gary, Kathleen and Kitty; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The service to honor her life will be held at Hickory Grove Baptist Church on Friday, August 9 at 11 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will be private.

The complete obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 7, 2019
Charlotte, NC   (704) 332-7133
