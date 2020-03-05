Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Bradner Workman Dec. 20, 1942 Feb. 25, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Born in High Point, NC to Beverly and Henrietta Bradner Married to Gary Workman (deceased) for 55 years. Successors are: Kelly (daughter) and Mark Dymock, Bobby (son) & Shelley Workman; grandchildren Zachary (22) and Carson (20) Dymock, Leyla (12), AJ (11) and Rio (8) Workman. Bob Bradner (brother), Ronald and Joyce Workman (brother and sister-in-law). Becky attended High Point High School, UNC- Chapel Hill and UNC-Greensboro where she graduated with a teaching degree. She retired from the CMS school system after 30+ years (awarded Teacher of the Year). She was a member of the Charlotte Choral Society Singing Christmas Tree for many years and was the angel one year (everyone that met her would agree she was a true angel), along with being a member of many other social and church groups. She loved family, friends, Sharon United Methodist Church (now Southpark Church), water skiing, tennis, dancing, reading, teaching, being at the beach and lake and her grand-dogs. Funeral will be March 28, at 1:00 at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church / 8801 Park Road, Charlotte, NC , followed by a celebration of her Life starting at 3:00 at Quail Hollow Estates Clubhouse / 7301 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte. Memorials can be made to Southpark United Methodist Church / P O Box 470943, Charlotte, NC 28247.

