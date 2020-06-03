Reece Thomas Haskin, 12, of Iron Station passed away on May 25, 2020. Born in Charlotte, he was the son of Rodger Haskin and Lisa Thomas.
A student at East Lincoln Middle School, he had just completed 6th grade. All who knew him will miss his funny sense of humor. Reece enjoyed playing X-box, riding motorcycles and four wheelers, and playing with legos.
He is survived by his parents, Rodger Haskin and Lisa Thomas; brother, Riley Haskin; sister, Kaitlin Thomas; paternal grandmother, Virginia Haskin; maternal grandfather, Tony (Wendy) Thomas Sr.; godmother, Heather and husband Brandon O'Der, as well as Reece's brothers in love, Devin, Kyler, and Brandon Jr.; aunt, Tonya (Dale) Harkey; and uncles, Tony Thomas Jr. and Rick (Machele) Haskin. Many others will miss him deeply, including numerous loving cousins, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leroy Haskin; maternal grandmother, Iva Thomas; and uncle, Randy Haskin.
Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral and Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr. Charlotte, NC 28208. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that all guests in attendance wear masks.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.