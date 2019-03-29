Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reed Alexander May. View Sign

Born to a love of the ocean and beach, Reed Alexander May has caught his last fish. Born in 1954 in Norfolk, VA to Billy Alexander May and Nathalie Dodson May. Reed was at his happiest fishing, surfing and boating. His fondest memories from childhood to adulthood were spent with family and friends on the Atlantic Ocean.



He was a loving father and is survived by his daughters, Victoria Marion May of Philadelphia, PA and Katherine Alexandra May of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his sister Sarah Franklin May and brother, John Berry May, both of Columbia, SC. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Susan Dodson May.



After his service in the US Army, Reed obtained his degree in Architectural Engineering from Midlands Technical College. His career was in the construction industry and he currently owned Charlotte Door and Hardware.



In addition to fishing and boating, Reed enjoyed golf and spending time with his daughters.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

3926 DEVINE ST

Columbia , SC 29205

