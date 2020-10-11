Regina B. Woods, 87, passed away peacefully October 10, 2020, having fought a courageous battle with numerous illnesses.
A life-long resident of Charlotte, she was born September 11, 1933 to the late Girson and Anna Bryant. Regina graduated from Central High school class of 1951. She was a lady of many talents and interests and was beautiful both inside and out. She did a bit of modeling in her early years and was a dental hygienist for a local dentist. Regina, though most often thought of as a loving mother and wife, found that she had a keen eye for business. Starting out as an executive secretary for a private firm she soon found she had a passion and true sense of being within the local Charlotte real estate community. She helped with several startup real estate companies both early on in her career as well as later on as a mentor. In 1984 she was one of the original agents for Coldwell Banker Flouhouse/McClave and later became the office manager for the Providence Road location then moved to the Carmel Road location. She was looked up to for her motherly love to all who worked with her. Regina also served as a past president for the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association as well as numerous other leadership roles.
She had a love of cooking and many of her recipes live on through her many friends and family. She was a lover of all animals with her last "baby" being her beloved Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo "Baja".
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Wilson O. Woods, Jr. after having been married almost 60 years; her parents; her daughter Linda Suzanne Woods Hood; and her grandson Dustin Blake Woods. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Wood Smith (Bill); her son Wilson "Bill" O. Woods, III (Debbie); her brother Douglas Bryant; her grandchildren Ryan Edmiston and Tyler Woods (Reanna); and great-grandson Hayden Woods; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at Myers Park United Methodist Church to honor and celebrate Regina's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region or the Humane Society of Charlotte.
