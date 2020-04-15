Regina Passmore Quinn, 82, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Regina was born on December 13, 1937 in Valdese, NC. She was the daughter of the late Garland Passmore and Ruth Kilpatrick Passmore.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Quinn, Sr., children, Kathryn Wall (Joe), Tony Quinn (Angie), Renee Payton (Kevin), Lewis Quinn, Jr. (Holly), brother, Dean Passmore (Vicky), thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Montgomery and sister, Shirley England.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28233-3549.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Quinn family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 15, 2020