Regina (Passmore) Quinn (1937 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina (Passmore) Quinn.
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Obituary
Send Flowers

Regina Passmore Quinn, 82, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Regina was born on December 13, 1937 in Valdese, NC. She was the daughter of the late Garland Passmore and Ruth Kilpatrick Passmore.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Quinn, Sr., children, Kathryn Wall (Joe), Tony Quinn (Angie), Renee Payton (Kevin), Lewis Quinn, Jr. (Holly), brother, Dean Passmore (Vicky), thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Montgomery and sister, Shirley England.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28233-3549.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Quinn family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.