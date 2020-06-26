Reginald Graves
Reginald Ogburn Graves CHARLOTTE - Reginald Ogburn Graves, of Charlotte, NC, son of Blake and Jean Graves, born January 18th, 1947, in Charlotte, NC, passed away unexpectedly on June 3rd, 2020. Reggie graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and completed his medical technology training at the Medical College of Virginia. Reggie retired from the VA Hospital in Tucson after 27 years of dedicated service working in the hospital laboratory. Reggie lived most of his adult life with his family in Tucson, AZ, recently returning to Charlotte. Reggie is survived by his spouse Debra Walter of Tucson, AZ, their two daughters, Abigail Graves of Phoenix, AZ (Dan Girardin), and Katy Graves of Eugene, OR, his daughter Jennifer Graves of Woodstock, IL (Borys Jarymowycz), and her mother Susan Shearouse of Glen Allen, VA, his sister Jill Hauser of Fuquay Varina, NC, sister-in-law Belinda Graves of Monroe, NC, and many nieces and nephews. Reggie was preceded in death by his son Michael Walter Graves of Tucson, AZ, and his brother Timothy Graves of Monroe, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who wish to consider contributing to www.childfund.org in his memory. An online memorial album and guest book for Reggie can be found at https://www.forevermissed.com/reginald-ogburn-graves/about.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 26, 2020.
