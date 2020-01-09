Reginald "Reg" Gray Pfaff, 72, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020. He was born to the late Walter Gray Pfaff and Mary Frances Hayes Pfaff on June 28, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC.
Please join us for a celebration of Reg's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. The celebration will be held at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. Come bearing your fondest memories of our Reggie. There will be a gathering of friends and family immediately after the service for those who would like to stay.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 9, 2020