Reid Cansler Walker, 61, of Belmont, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Gastonia. Born October 1, 1958 in Charlotte; son of Calvin S. and Peggy L. (McNeil) Walker.
A Veteran of the U.S. Army; Reid retired from Allied Security after more than 20 years of employment.
Survivors include his sister, Leigh Walker Baggs; devoted friend, Susan Milliken; devoted niece, Jamie Baggs Harloe; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Stanley Walker.
A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 9, 2020