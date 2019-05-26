Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Remona Bayles Shepherd. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Remona Bayles Shepherd, 90, of Marshville, NC passed away on May 22, 2019.



She was born in Durham, NC on March 25, 1929 to the late Worth and Clellie Cash Bayles.



Remona graduated from Durham High School. She was married to Thomas Walter Shepherd, Jr. on September 3, 1949.



Remona worked as a homemaker and was the owner of Candy Cane Day Care. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. She was also an active member of the Olive Branch Woman's Club and First Baptist Church of Matthews. Remona had a passion for gardening, volunteering at her church and most of all caring for her family.



She is survived by her two daughters, Jannie S. Bankston and husband John of Wesley Chapel, NC, Patricia S. Smith and husband Charlie of Leland, NC; son, Tommy Shepherd of Shallotte, NC; grandchildren, Christopher Stewart and wife Sherry of Middletown, Delaware, Darren Helms and wife Shannon of Indian Trail, NC and Ashley Burris and husband Shawn of Indian Trail, NC; and eight great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Remona is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas W. Shepherd, Jr.



A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at First Baptist of Matthews, 185 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105 with a service to follow at 2:00 pm. A committal service will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist of Matthews.



