Rhoda Gleiberman, 87, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1931 in the Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Celia Rabinowitz and beloved wife of her late husband, Aaron Gleiberman.



Rhoda devoted her life to nurturing her family and volunteering. She loved being a housewife running her home and making sure that the love of her life and devoted husband, Aaron, was taken care of including entertaining his clients. She also made sure that her two boys, Jeff and Robert, had all of their needs and wants fulfilled. She participated in all their school, youth and extracurricular activities with love and vigor.



Rhoda's interests outside the family was her love for volunteering, namely Temple Israel's Sisterhood, Membership Committee, and recently being with all her friends in the Temple Israel Social Club. She was a Sisterhood past president as well as holding other committee and officer leadership positions. For Sisterhood she headed up attic sales, ran the downtown rummage store, organized and ran Sisterhood activities which were both educational and social. She also put on fashion shows and musicals. Rhoda and Aaron were also life-time UNC-Charlotte basketball 49er fanatics.



She and her husband Aaron also co-chaired Temple Israel's Membership Committee. They were very successful in bringing in many new members with their warm, friendly and inviting manner. They included in their work inviting prospective members to their home for Shabbat dinner as well as bringing them to Shabbat services and other temple programs.



Rhoda was elated when her sons married as she gained two daughters, Marcia and Lynn. She was then overjoyed with the birth of her grandchildren, David & Shaina and Lauren & Daniel. She looked so forward to her grandchildren's visits with her as well as when she attended their special activities. She loved bragging to everyone about her late husband, children and their wives, and grandchildren.



Rhoda had a great love to share stories, tell jokes, and show pictures to everyone, family, friend or stranger - it did not matter. She also loved to display all of the gifts she had received, especially the talking and moving stuffed animals. She always described to everyone the gifts she received as the "nicest gift ever". Rhoda also got much joy from all of the family and friend's pets, too numerous to name them all, which she loved immensely.



The family would like to acknowledge Rhoda's longtime best-friend and honorary family member, which she met when she moved to Charlotte, Audrey Madans. Also, her next-door neighbor, Glenda Jones, for her wonderful friendship and companionship. Also, her special relationship with the Kosofsky family namely the girls, Abby, Emily & Molly which they called her "Gleiberman".



The Gleiberman Family would like to especially thank Coline Massey for her many years in taking special care of Rhoda.



Rhoda is survived by her loving sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, Jeff and Marcia Gleiberman, Robert and Lynn Gleiberman, David, Lauren, Shaina and Daniel.



Funeral services will be held at the Hebrew Cemetery in Charlotte, NC, 1801 Statesville Avenue, on Friday, February 22 at 2 pm.



Contributions can be made to Temple Israel to the Gleiberman Endowment Fund.



500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

