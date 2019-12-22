Rhoda, 89, passed away on December 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 24, 1930 to Benjamin and Fanny Goodman at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. The same place as her grandson, Michael, 57 years later.
Rhoda was the first of her family to attend college. She received a business degree from Baltimore Business College. She met the love of her life, Bernard Manton, at her sister's wedding and the two were married a year later on April 6, 1952. They successfully managed Starmount Card & News for 25 years.
They raised a beautiful family and Rhoda was the glue that kept all the family and academic functions running smoothly. Her intelligence shown through in everything from girl scout cookies, canasta, and bowling.
Rhoda is survived by her daughters, Adrienne Joyce Crossan and Frances Buchanan (John); son, Alan Brian Manton (Roberta); grandchildren, Brian Crossan, Michael Crossan, and Jacob Manton; and great-grandson, Holden Crossan.
A funeral service will be held at Hebrew Cemetery's Levine Chapel, 1801 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2 pm.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019