Rhonda Johnson Stokes
1965 - 2020
Rhonda Johnson Stokes
July 3, 1965 - November 16, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Rhonda Stokes was one of the kindest and most thoughtful souls known to those lucky enough to have crossed her path. She passed away unexpectedly at age 55. While living in the Carolinas, Rhonda worked for the Association of Chamber Executives, the Family Business Center of Wake Forest University, and the Greater Women's Business Council. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.kennethpoeservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
