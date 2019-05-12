Rhonda Suzanne Vaughan, 50, of Denver, NC passed away on May 6, 2019 at Atrium Health in Lincolnton. She was born on September 19, 1968 in Charlotte, NC. She was a 1986 Honors graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and a Respiratory Therapist with Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. She is survived by her parents, Bobby Gene Vaughan and Barbara Wall Vaughan of Stanley; two sisters, Holly Oehler and husband Jason, Amy Oehler and husband Todd, all of Charlotte; one niece, Jaylen Oehler; three nephews, Cale Oehler, Will Oehler and Jackson Oehler; her pet and friend, "Scooter". All services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to Saving Grace Animals for Adoption, P.O. Box 1649, Wake Forest, NC 27588 or donate online at savinggrace.org
James Funeral Home is serving the family of Rhonda and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 12, 2019