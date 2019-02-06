Mr. Richard Ashley Coleman (Ricky) 53, of Charlotte, passed away on January 31, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg SC. Visitation and Homegoing Services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church 1600 Norris Avenue Charlotte NC 28206 Time: Visitation 11;00 AM to 12:00 Noon Homegoing Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Chester County, SC in the Halseville Community.
Ricky is survived by his mother Maggie Coleman and brother Randy Coleman both of Charlotte NC.
Services for the Coleman family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216
Telephone: 704-394-2722/Fax: 704-398-0831/ email: [email protected] and 135 Cemetery Street Chester SC 29706.
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2019