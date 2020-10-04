Richard Bailey

Richard Earl Bailey HUNTERSVILLE - Richard Earl Bailey, 75 passed away September 20, 2020, at his home in Huntersville, North Carolina. Rick was born in December of 1944 in Niles, Ohio to Daniel and Elizabeth. A consummate sales professional. Built a successful brokerage business from the ground up in the Supermarket & Grocery Store Industry. Husband, father, friend, and animal lover. Will be missed by saddened family and friends. Private, family service. Memorial donations to the charity, cause of your choice. Would think Rick and his beloved dog, Isabelle, would approve of the American Cancer Society
, the ASPCA, and the like.