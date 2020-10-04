1/
Richard Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Earl Bailey HUNTERSVILLE - Richard Earl Bailey, 75 passed away September 20, 2020, at his home in Huntersville, North Carolina. Rick was born in December of 1944 in Niles, Ohio to Daniel and Elizabeth. A consummate sales professional. Built a successful brokerage business from the ground up in the Supermarket & Grocery Store Industry. Husband, father, friend, and animal lover. Will be missed by saddened family and friends. Private, family service. Memorial donations to the charity, cause of your choice. Would think Rick and his beloved dog, Isabelle, would approve of the American Cancer Society, the ASPCA, and the like.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved