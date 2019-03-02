Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dick McCain passed away February 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Richard B. McCain and Edna Walkup McCain. Dick was a native of Monroe, NC, graduating from Monroe High School. He continued his education at Davidson College and UNC Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in accounting. Following graduation, Dick served in the US Army for two years followed by service in the General Accounting Office in Washington, DC. He enjoyed a long career in banking, working for Barclays, United Carolina Bank and retiring from BB&T. Dick enjoyed much of his retirement at his Holden Beach home and making peanut brittle to share with family and friends.



Dick is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years Ann T. McCain. He is also survived by his son Richard B. McCain, III, wife Alisa; and daughter Amy M. Nooe, husband Wayne. Dick is also survived by grandchildren Anna Shannon (JM), Seth Nooe, and Matt McCain and great-grandchildren Savannah Shannon and soon to be born Michael Shannon. Dick is also survived by his brother Ed McCain and his children.



A service in celebration of Dick's life will be held at the Calvary Church Chapel (5801 Pineville-Matthews Road) on Monday, March 4 at 1 PM. Visitation will be held immediately after the service. The Rev. Dr. Rodney Navey will officiate. A private family burial will be held at Walkersville Presbyterian Church cemetery in Waxhaw, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EasterSeals UCP Endowment / Residential Support Fund (5171 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh NC 27612) or Novant Health Hospice (PO Box 33549, Charlotte NC 28233).



