Richard "Dick" Parcher, 91, of Charlotte, died June 24, 2019. Dick is survived by wife Gloria; two daughters: Karen (John) Turner, and Sandra (Paul) Sims; grandchildren: Christan (Brian) Holt, Kyle (Emily) Turner, and DeLane (Jesse) Sims; and four great grandchildren: Gabriel, Aidan, Turner and Benton. Also survived by his brother, Bob Parcher, relatives and friends. Visitation at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11am with service to follow there at Noon. See www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019