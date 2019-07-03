Richard Bond Parcher

Service Information
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC
28105
(704)-545-3553
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
Obituary
Richard "Dick" Parcher, 91, of Charlotte, died June 24, 2019. Dick is survived by wife Gloria; two daughters: Karen (John) Turner, and Sandra (Paul) Sims; grandchildren: Christan (Brian) Holt, Kyle (Emily) Turner, and DeLane (Jesse) Sims; and four great grandchildren: Gabriel, Aidan, Turner and Benton. Also survived by his brother, Bob Parcher, relatives and friends. Visitation at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11am with service to follow there at Noon. See www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019
