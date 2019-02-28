Richard C. Forbis, 86, of Matthews, NC, passed away Tuesday, the 26th of February 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. "Dickie", as he was affectionately known, was born the 6th of April 1932 in Mecklenburg Co., NC, the youngest of six children to the late Henry Baxter Forbis and Maude Allen Forbis. He worked many years in the United States Postal Service and was a member of Matthews Presbyterian Church. The Forbis family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Saturday, the 2nd of March 2019 at Matthews Presbyterian Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Sanctuary. Burial will follow in Philadelphia Presbyterian Church Cemetery. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Linda Williams Forbis; his two sons: Bryan Forbis (Deb) of Charlotte, NC and Dale Forbis (Dawn) of Huntersville, NC; four grandchildren: Cassie Davis (Matt), Jamie Jackson (John), Trent Forbis (Ashley) and Blair Stickley (Greg) and six great grandchildren: Macie and Aubrey Stickley, Kylie and Mia Davis and William and Reagan Jackson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave.,Charlotte, NC 28226. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be sent by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
