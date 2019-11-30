On Monday November 25, 2019 Richard Clayton Steele,87,passed peacefully at the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury,NC.
He is admired, loved and adored by most who met him and most especially by his family.
He was born in Cabarrus County and graduated from Landis High School.
After graduation, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Yorktown CVA-10 during the Korean War. He received a
National Defense Commendation. He played football for the Naval Base Blue Devils Pacific Champs in Pearl Harbor.
After honorable discharge from the Navy as a QuarterMaster3, he went to Catawba College and then graduated from Pheiffer University with a BS in Business Administration. He worked for 32 years with Hormel Foods and retired as a Regional Manager having set many sales records.
He was a member of the Oasis Shriners , and Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, NC.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Williams Steele. They were high school
sweethearts and have been together 70 years. His adoring daughters Rena Norris and Julie Steele and Ed Norris and Wendy Waugaman. His granddaughter Ellarie DÊ¼Aprix and great-granddaughter Aurora DÊ¼Aprix and his niece Tammy Sides. He will be greatly missed by his buddy Lucky. He was
predeceased by twin sons, Richard Clayton Steele, Jr and Dennis Williams Steele.
The family will receive friends at WhitleyÊ¼s Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC on Saturday November 30 at 1 pm followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Carolina Memorial Park in
Concord. Memorials: The family requests no flowers.
Donations be made in Clayton SteeleÊ¼s name to the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 30, 2019