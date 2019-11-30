Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Clayton Steele. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Carolina Memorial Park Concord , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday November 25, 2019 Richard Clayton Steele,87,passed peacefully at the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury,NC.



He is admired, loved and adored by most who met him and most especially by his family.



He was born in Cabarrus County and graduated from Landis High School.



After graduation, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Yorktown CVA-10 during the Korean War. He received a



National Defense Commendation. He played football for the Naval Base Blue Devils Pacific Champs in Pearl Harbor.



After honorable discharge from the Navy as a QuarterMaster3, he went to Catawba College and then graduated from Pheiffer University with a BS in Business Administration. He worked for 32 years with Hormel Foods and retired as a Regional Manager having set many sales records.



He was a member of the Oasis Shriners , and Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, NC.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Williams Steele. They were high school



sweethearts and have been together 70 years. His adoring daughters Rena Norris and Julie Steele and Ed Norris and Wendy Waugaman. His granddaughter Ellarie DÊ¼Aprix and great-granddaughter Aurora DÊ¼Aprix and his niece Tammy Sides. He will be greatly missed by his buddy Lucky. He was



predeceased by twin sons, Richard Clayton Steele, Jr and Dennis Williams Steele.



The family will receive friends at WhitleyÊ¼s Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC on Saturday November 30 at 1 pm followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Carolina Memorial Park in



Concord. Memorials: The family requests no flowers.



Donations be made in Clayton SteeleÊ¼s name to the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury NC.

On Monday November 25, 2019 Richard Clayton Steele,87,passed peacefully at the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury,NC.He is admired, loved and adored by most who met him and most especially by his family.He was born in Cabarrus County and graduated from Landis High School.After graduation, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Yorktown CVA-10 during the Korean War. He received aNational Defense Commendation. He played football for the Naval Base Blue Devils Pacific Champs in Pearl Harbor.After honorable discharge from the Navy as a QuarterMaster3, he went to Catawba College and then graduated from Pheiffer University with a BS in Business Administration. He worked for 32 years with Hormel Foods and retired as a Regional Manager having set many sales records.He was a member of the Oasis Shriners , and Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, NC.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Williams Steele. They were high schoolsweethearts and have been together 70 years. His adoring daughters Rena Norris and Julie Steele and Ed Norris and Wendy Waugaman. His granddaughter Ellarie DÊ¼Aprix and great-granddaughter Aurora DÊ¼Aprix and his niece Tammy Sides. He will be greatly missed by his buddy Lucky. He waspredeceased by twin sons, Richard Clayton Steele, Jr and Dennis Williams Steele.The family will receive friends at WhitleyÊ¼s Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC on Saturday November 30 at 1 pm followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Carolina Memorial Park inConcord. Memorials: The family requests no flowers.Donations be made in Clayton SteeleÊ¼s name to the VA Liberty Lane Hospice in Salisbury NC. Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close