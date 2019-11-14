Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM In the Ballroom of the Avista Resort 300 N. Ocean Blvd. N. Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard C. "Dickie" Talbert, Jr. age 71 of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, following a brief illness, passed away peacefully surrounded with love on November 5th at MUSC in Charleston, SC.



Dickie was born on November 14th, 1947 in Albemarle, NC and was the son of the late Richard C. Talbert and the late Margaret Rose Wilhoit Talbert. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James "Jim" Corriher of Cornelius, NC. He was a graduate of Albemarle Senior High Class of 1966 and attended CPCC.



Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer McRae and husband Mark; grandsons: Riley and Preston all of Albemarle, NC; sister, Sherry Talbert Corriher of Cornelius, NC; and his companion of 17 years and the love of his life, Wanda White of N. Myrtle Beach, SC. Other survivors are nephew, Jay Corriher of Denver, NC; and two nieces: Marti Berry and husband Brent of Banner Elk, NC and Kelley Krege and her husband Dewayne of Newland, NC.



Prior to his sudden illness Dickie was very active and always on the go, both at work and with life itself. Whether he was flying, at the wheel of his boat, motorcycling, watching NASCAR or driving the fast cars that he loved so much....he enjoyed his time here and sharing his time with others.



As a young man he was infatuated with cars and this became the passion for his lifelong profession. Dickie was an independent car wholesaler first in Albemarle and later in the Myrtle Beach area. Through his work he was able to make numerous lifelong friends.



A celebration of his life will be held on November 17th at 2:00 PM in the ballroom of the Avista Resort 300 N. Ocean Blvd. N. Myrtle Beach, SC with the eulogy given by his friend Mickey Turner.



In lieu of flowers, please give to the or the upcoming Toys for Tots Campaign.

Richard C. "Dickie" Talbert, Jr. age 71 of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, following a brief illness, passed away peacefully surrounded with love on November 5th at MUSC in Charleston, SC.Dickie was born on November 14th, 1947 in Albemarle, NC and was the son of the late Richard C. Talbert and the late Margaret Rose Wilhoit Talbert. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James "Jim" Corriher of Cornelius, NC. He was a graduate of Albemarle Senior High Class of 1966 and attended CPCC.Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer McRae and husband Mark; grandsons: Riley and Preston all of Albemarle, NC; sister, Sherry Talbert Corriher of Cornelius, NC; and his companion of 17 years and the love of his life, Wanda White of N. Myrtle Beach, SC. Other survivors are nephew, Jay Corriher of Denver, NC; and two nieces: Marti Berry and husband Brent of Banner Elk, NC and Kelley Krege and her husband Dewayne of Newland, NC.Prior to his sudden illness Dickie was very active and always on the go, both at work and with life itself. Whether he was flying, at the wheel of his boat, motorcycling, watching NASCAR or driving the fast cars that he loved so much....he enjoyed his time here and sharing his time with others.As a young man he was infatuated with cars and this became the passion for his lifelong profession. Dickie was an independent car wholesaler first in Albemarle and later in the Myrtle Beach area. Through his work he was able to make numerous lifelong friends.A celebration of his life will be held on November 17th at 2:00 PM in the ballroom of the Avista Resort 300 N. Ocean Blvd. N. Myrtle Beach, SC with the eulogy given by his friend Mickey Turner.In lieu of flowers, please give to the or the upcoming Toys for Tots Campaign. Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close