On August 9, 2020 Richard Davenport Dixon, loving father of three, passed away at the age of 86. Dicky was born May 8, 1934 in Charlotte, NC to Pearl Elizabeth Hartis Dixon and Percy Davenport Dixon. He attended Harding High School and joined the United States Air Force at the age of 17. He married Louise Beverly Dixon in 1959. Together they raised a daughter Beverly and two sons, Richard and Patrick. Dicky was one of Charlotte's great local musicians during the 60's and 70's. As a talented singer, song writer, and instrumentalist, Dicky's music brought joy and-more often than not-a laugh from audiences. He opened for many big names in music including Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, and Conway Twitty. Dicky was predeceased by his wife Louise and survived by his 3 children, 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Please refer to www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
for full obituary.