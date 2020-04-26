Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard David Turner. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Funeral service 1:30 PM Greene Funeral Home live streamed View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Richard "Ricky" David Turner age 55 of Rock Hill, SC passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020. He was born in Gastonia, NC on January 8, 1965, and was the son of Judi Laws Wishnefsky and the late David Bruce Turner. He is survived by his beloved daughters Kalyn Turner Long, (Gabriel), and Emilee Grace Turner of Charleston, SC. In addition to Judi, his "Momma Bear" other survivors include Brian Wishnefsky "Bman", Lynne LeGrone "Sista", his niece Hannah LeGrone, and three uncles, Blair Turner (Chee Chee) of Laurel, Maryland, David Laws and Scott Laws of Thomasville, NC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney "Rowdy" Turner, and his brother-in-law, Dana C. LeGrone. Extended family includes Marci Wishnefsky Adams (Bobby), Aaron Wishnefsky, Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb (Wade) and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.



Richard graduated from Ashbrook High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly



served his country from March 1984 to March 1988 where he traveled the world. Following his military service he joined Okuma America where he worked as a skilled engineer for 30 years and continued his love of travel. He made many friends all over the world through his work and was awarded the prestigious Okuma Founders Award for his impeccable service. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan, enthusiastic music lover, tennis player, and golfer. He enjoyed entertaining his many friends and grilling by the pool to his favorite music. He took joy in walking his daughter Kalyn down the aisle to marry the love of her life, and was especially proud of Emilee's artistic talent. Richard will be fondly remembered for his loving and easy going spirit, his smile, kind personality, quick wit and intelligence.



A funeral service will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. on Monday April 27, 2020 by Greene Funeral Home.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date when Corona Virus Restrictions are lifted.



Memorials may be made to ,

