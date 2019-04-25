Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Edward Loving. View Sign Service Information Tribute Cremation Society 4935 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (980)-209-1061 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Edward Loving went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019 at his home in Waxhaw, NC. He was born in Richmond, VA, son of the late Thomas Joseph Loving and Virginia Kent Loving. He grew up in Palmyra, VA and is an alumnus of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA and Fuller Seminary, Pasadena, CA.



He married Aretta Loving in 1958 and they went to Papua New Guinea in 1959 with Wycliffe Bible Translators where they translated the New Testament, Old Testament Bible stories and many other publications for the Awa people, as well as serving in administrative roles. They spent almost 40 years in PNG as well as serving 4 years in Kenya with National Bible Translators. They moved to Waxhaw NC in 1998 where they continued to work for Wycliffe until their retirement.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Aretta Loving. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Lyle Branagan and Treesa and Mike Hause; and grandchildren, Rick Branagan and wife Kim, Michael Branagan and wife Rachel, Ryan Branagan, Alyssa Hause, Kendra Blalock and husband David and Drew Hause; and nephew Joel Loving.



The family is having a Celebration of Life in the Townsend Auditorium, 7405 Jaars Rd Waxhaw, NC Friday April 29th at 1:15 pm with a reception following where family will receive guests.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200 for the work of Bible Translation around the world.

