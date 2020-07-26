1/1
Richard Eugene "Gene" Black
1937 - 2020
Richard Eugene Black "Gene", 83 passed away on July 22, 2020 at Sunrise Brighton Gardens of Charlotte Assisted Living. Gene was a Navy Veteran who served our country from 1954-1958. After completing his military service, Gene worked for over 30 years with the Charlotte Fire Department driving fire trucks.

The family will celebrate the life of Gene with a Graveside service only on Monday July 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn West on Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC at 9:00am.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Forest Lawn West
