Richard Eugene Black "Gene", 83 passed away on July 22, 2020 at Sunrise Brighton Gardens of Charlotte Assisted Living. Gene was a Navy Veteran who served our country from 1954-1958. After completing his military service, Gene worked for over 30 years with the Charlotte Fire Department driving fire trucks.



The family will celebrate the life of Gene with a Graveside service only on Monday July 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn West on Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC at 9:00am.



