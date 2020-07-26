1/
Richard Gordon Canady
1949 - 2020
Richard (Rick) G. Canady passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC of complications from cancer. He was born on July 9, 1949 in Charlotte to Alex G. and Jean Moseley Canady.

Rick graduated from Garinger High School in 1967 and in 1971 he obtained his BA from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. He was a proud volunteer with VISTA in the early 1970s and then began a career with the Mecklenburg County Social Services as a social worker. He later switched careers to work with Piedmont Airlines. Rick stayed with the airlines as it changed to U.S. Air and currently as American Airlines, retiring in 2018 after 36 years of loyal service.

Rick's career with the airlines aided his love of travel and he experienced many wonderful adventures around the world. He had a great fondness for Paris, France and visited for the last time in November, 2019.

Rick was a caring and loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a great comfort to his grandmother, Lola Moseley and his mother, who both lived with him until their deaths.

Rick leaves to cherish his memory, Brenda F. Wilburn, his loving partner of many years; his brothers, Alex G. Canady, Jr. (Judy), Gregory L. Canady (Martha); and a sister, Carole C. Smith (Larry, deceased). He is also survived by four nephews; one niece; one great-nephew; and four great-nieces who will miss their "funny Uncle Ricky".

Graveside services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 4426 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC. The family understands if you are unable to attend the service due to the current Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributes may be made in Rick's name to St. John's Baptist Church.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery,
