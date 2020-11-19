Richard (Richie) Grayum, Jr.
September 17, 1968 - November 11, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Richie, 52, passed away, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He fought a valiant war against colon cancer and inspired everyone who knew him with his strength and his determination to be a Beast in his battle.
Born September 17, 1968, on an Army Base in Heidelberg, Germany, Richie is the only son of Gloria and Richard Grayum. Following graduation from Clay High School, in Green Cove Springs Florida, he was recruited to play baseball at Mississippi State University. He was a well-loved Bulldog by teammates and fans alike. He left Mississippi State when he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 1989 draft. During his professional baseball career, he met his wife, Denise Clontz Grayum. Richie hit the first home run out of the Charlotte Knight's Castle during the inaugural season in Fort Mill, SC. The Charlotte Knight's family has continued to love and embrace Richie, Denise, Katie and Jack during his time as a Charlotte Knight and well beyond his professional baseball playing days. After he completed his baseball career, his love and passion for baseball were shared with his son Jack and many young men in the Steele Creek Community in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Richie coached baseball and freely imparted his knowledge and wisdom of the game.
The joy of Richie's life was his family. He adored his wife, Denise, whom he married on October 15, 1994. They have two beautiful children. Katie and Jack are Richie's absolute pride and joy. His family showered him with unconditional love and selfless care as he fought to extend his earthly days. He will be missed every day and his presence will always be part of those fortunate to meet and know him.
Richie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Denise Clontz Grayum, daughter, Katelyn Grace and son, Jack Gunner Grayum; his parents Gloria and Richard Grayum, Sr. The love and support showered on Richie and his family by his work family at Delta Mold, Inc. has been immeasurable. Similarly, the loving healthcare providers, especially, Dr. Reza Nazemzadeh and his staff, made the seemingly unbearable transiently conquerable.
A service to celebrate Richie's life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Truist Field, South Mint Street, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Scholarship Fund for Richie's Children.
;)
Condolences may be offered online.
; as well as www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
.