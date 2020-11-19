1/1
Richard (Richie) Grayum Jr.
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Richie) Grayum, Jr.
September 17, 1968 - November 11, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Richie, 52, passed away, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He fought a valiant war against colon cancer and inspired everyone who knew him with his strength and his determination to be a Beast in his battle.
Born September 17, 1968, on an Army Base in Heidelberg, Germany, Richie is the only son of Gloria and Richard Grayum. Following graduation from Clay High School, in Green Cove Springs Florida, he was recruited to play baseball at Mississippi State University. He was a well-loved Bulldog by teammates and fans alike. He left Mississippi State when he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 1989 draft. During his professional baseball career, he met his wife, Denise Clontz Grayum. Richie hit the first home run out of the Charlotte Knight's Castle during the inaugural season in Fort Mill, SC. The Charlotte Knight's family has continued to love and embrace Richie, Denise, Katie and Jack during his time as a Charlotte Knight and well beyond his professional baseball playing days. After he completed his baseball career, his love and passion for baseball were shared with his son Jack and many young men in the Steele Creek Community in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Richie coached baseball and freely imparted his knowledge and wisdom of the game.
The joy of Richie's life was his family. He adored his wife, Denise, whom he married on October 15, 1994. They have two beautiful children. Katie and Jack are Richie's absolute pride and joy. His family showered him with unconditional love and selfless care as he fought to extend his earthly days. He will be missed every day and his presence will always be part of those fortunate to meet and know him.
Richie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Denise Clontz Grayum, daughter, Katelyn Grace and son, Jack Gunner Grayum; his parents Gloria and Richard Grayum, Sr. The love and support showered on Richie and his family by his work family at Delta Mold, Inc. has been immeasurable. Similarly, the loving healthcare providers, especially, Dr. Reza Nazemzadeh and his staff, made the seemingly unbearable transiently conquerable.
A service to celebrate Richie's life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Truist Field, South Mint Street, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Scholarship Fund for Richie's Children (https://everloved.com/life-of…;)
Condolences may be offered at https://everloved.com/life-of…; as well as www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Truist Field
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Richie was a great man, a fantastic father and was so well respected. The Steele Creek community will miss him greatly! Laurie and I send blessings to the family! Our prayers are lifted in their names! I will miss him greatly!
Rusty Hicks
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved