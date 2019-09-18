Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Griffith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Dean Griffith CHARLOTTE - Richard Dean Griffith, age 58, died peacefully at home September 15, 2019, from stroke complications. Dean was born November 30, 1960, in Charlotte, to William Edgell "Cotton" Griffith and the late Clara Mae Oliver Griffith. Graduating from West Mecklenburg High School in 1979, Dean resided in Charlotte for the remainder of his life and was employed by Southeastern Metal Products for the last 16 years. He loved animals, especially dogs, and found great joy in his two rescues Cassie and Mia. Dean is survived by his loving husband Joseph Cascio, father William Griffith of Charlotte, brother William "Benny" Griffith (Lynn) of Mt. Holly, sister Deborah "Debbie" Hammond of Harrisburg and brother Russel "Rusty" Griffith (David) of Gastonia. A memorial service will follow at a later date. In honor of Dean, the family kindly asks for donations to Tri-County Animal Rescue at

Richard Dean Griffith CHARLOTTE - Richard Dean Griffith, age 58, died peacefully at home September 15, 2019, from stroke complications. Dean was born November 30, 1960, in Charlotte, to William Edgell "Cotton" Griffith and the late Clara Mae Oliver Griffith. Graduating from West Mecklenburg High School in 1979, Dean resided in Charlotte for the remainder of his life and was employed by Southeastern Metal Products for the last 16 years. He loved animals, especially dogs, and found great joy in his two rescues Cassie and Mia. Dean is survived by his loving husband Joseph Cascio, father William Griffith of Charlotte, brother William "Benny" Griffith (Lynn) of Mt. Holly, sister Deborah "Debbie" Hammond of Harrisburg and brother Russel "Rusty" Griffith (David) of Gastonia. A memorial service will follow at a later date. In honor of Dean, the family kindly asks for donations to Tri-County Animal Rescue at https://www.tcar.us Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close