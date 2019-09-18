Richard Dean Griffith CHARLOTTE - Richard Dean Griffith, age 58, died peacefully at home September 15, 2019, from stroke complications. Dean was born November 30, 1960, in Charlotte, to William Edgell "Cotton" Griffith and the late Clara Mae Oliver Griffith. Graduating from West Mecklenburg High School in 1979, Dean resided in Charlotte for the remainder of his life and was employed by Southeastern Metal Products for the last 16 years. He loved animals, especially dogs, and found great joy in his two rescues Cassie and Mia. Dean is survived by his loving husband Joseph Cascio, father William Griffith of Charlotte, brother William "Benny" Griffith (Lynn) of Mt. Holly, sister Deborah "Debbie" Hammond of Harrisburg and brother Russel "Rusty" Griffith (David) of Gastonia. A memorial service will follow at a later date. In honor of Dean, the family kindly asks for donations to Tri-County Animal Rescue at https://www.tcar.us
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 18, 2019