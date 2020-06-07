Richard (Dick) Guy Cornwell passed away on May 30th. Dick was born July 27, 1937 in Charlotte, N.C. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Guy Cornwell and Ethel Gantt Cornwell, and his son, Richard Thompson Cornwell.
Dick was a 1955 graduate of Central High School, where he served as Editor of the Annual. He attended Duke University and earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Belmont Abbey College. His time at Duke set him up to be a life-long, diehard Blue Devil fan. While this put him at odds with his brother, who favored the Tar Heels, they shared a deep affection for ACC basketball. Dick was an voracious reader and shared his love of books with every member of the family, especially his nephew and nieces and their children.
Left to cherish his memory are his granddaughter Skylar Cornwell, brother Samuel Tilden Cornwell and wife Olive, nephew Christopher Mark Cornwell and wife Cheryl, nieces Rebecca Cornwell Chambers and husband Glenn, and Elizabeth Cornwell Deakin.
Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Brookstone Schools, P.O. Box 30696, Charlotte, N.C. 28230. J.B. Tallent Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be shared through, www.tallentfuneralservices.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.