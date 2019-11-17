Richard "Dick" H. Hughes, 87, of Waxhaw, NC, passed away on November 4, 2019. Dick was born April 8, 1932 in Alexandria, VA to the late George P Hughes and Jessie Megeath.
Dick was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. After his service to his country, he graduated from Virginia Tech University with a Bachelor of Science. Dick then attended the University of Georgia, where he earned his Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine. He spent his entire working career as a veterinarian. Dick was a past president of the Virginia Veterinarians Medical Association and helped found the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
Dick's love of animals was very apparent. He had a special fondness for birds. He also loved to garden and was involved in Habitat for Humanity/Restore and the United Methodist Men's group.
In 1959 Dick married Ina Sue Horton. They remained married for 60 years until his passing. Dick is also survived by his son Phillip Richard (Tracy Hays) Hughes; grandchildren Sharon Elizabeth Hughes and Phillip Richard Hughes II; and sisters Dot Lewis, Pat Hughes and Nancy Cazenas.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 11 AM, at Weddington United Methodist Church. Dick's ashes will be inurned at a later day at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 alzfdn.org. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2019