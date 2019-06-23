Richard "Dick" James Gayan, 83, passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on Thursday June 20, 2019 at The Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas. Dick was born in Bessemer, Michigan to the late Lillian (Groenen) Kostac.
Dick had many hobbies and interests including woodworking, model trains, and traveling. He and his wife traversed the 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico on their Goldwing motorcycle. He enjoyed reading, music, and knitting as well. Professionally, Dick was a salesman, small business owner, and contractor. Dick was heavily involved in the establishment and construction of the South Mountain Retreat and Conference Center in Casar and volunteered there for over 10 years. Dick was a strong Christian and this camp was his ministry. Dick also proudly served in the United States Army and also served as a police officer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Irma (Arrowood) Gayan, daughter Shelley (Gayan) Cooke, sons Tyler Gayan and wife Melissa, Kyle Gayan, and step-son Greg Dellinger and wife Jayne. His sister Helen Kangas of Bessemer, Michigan and brother Robert "Bob" Gayan of Paradise, Texas are grieving Dick's loss. Grandchildren include Nichole (Cooke) Winborne and husband Brett, Matthew Gayan, Miranda Gayan and great-grandson Aidan Cooke.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday June 24, 2019 at Crossroads Church, 101 Beaty Road, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the church, before the service. Reverends Ronald Lee and Wayne Preusz will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Dick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Church, 101 Beaty Rd., Belmont, NC 28012 or the South Mountain Retreat and Conference Center, 142 Mace Road, Casar, NC 28020.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 23, 2019