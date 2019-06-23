Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard James "Dick" Gayan. View Sign Service Information Carothers Funeral Home 412 South Main Street Stanley , NC 281642015 (704)-263-2631 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Crossroads Church 101 Beaty Road Belmont , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Crossroads Church 101 Beaty Road Belmont , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Dick had many hobbies and interests including woodworking, model trains, and traveling. He and his wife traversed the 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico on their Goldwing motorcycle. He enjoyed reading, music, and knitting as well. Professionally, Dick was a salesman, small business owner, and contractor. Dick was heavily involved in the establishment and construction of the South Mountain Retreat and Conference Center in Casar and volunteered there for over 10 years. Dick was a strong Christian and this camp was his ministry. Dick also proudly served in the United States Army and also served as a police officer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Irma (Arrowood) Gayan, daughter Shelley (Gayan) Cooke, sons Tyler Gayan and wife Melissa, Kyle Gayan, and step-son Greg Dellinger and wife Jayne. His sister Helen Kangas of Bessemer, Michigan and brother Robert "Bob" Gayan of Paradise, Texas are grieving Dick's loss. Grandchildren include Nichole (Cooke) Winborne and husband Brett, Matthew Gayan, Miranda Gayan and great-grandson Aidan Cooke.



A celebration of Dick's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday June 24, 2019 at Crossroads Church, 101 Beaty Road, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the church, before the service. Reverends Ronald Lee and Wayne Preusz will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Dick.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Church, 101 Beaty Rd., Belmont, NC 28012 or the South Mountain Retreat and Conference Center, 142 Mace Road, Casar, NC 28020.



