Richard Joseph Faulhaber entered eternal rest on February 11, 2019 at Life Care Center of Longmont, Longmont, CO. Richard was born in 1936 in Olmsted County, MN. He was the son of the late Margaret Kramer Faulhaber and Joseph A. Faulhaber. He served our country with the U.S. Army and thereafter joined the work force of IBM. He took early retirement in 1992 after 33 1/2 years with IBM at various locations in the US, Canada, Japan and Sweden as Advisory Engineer. After his retirement he worked for various assembly companies. He was a member of Rocky Mountain Bible Baptist Church in Longmont.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce of 41 years. He is also survived by one sister: Donna Arnold, brothers: Jim and wife Bev, Rochester, MN, Paul and wife Diane, Helena, MT, one son: Phil and wife Mary, Buffalo, MN, three daughters: Sherrie Diaz, San Antonio, TX, Shauna Kober and husband Tim, Maple Grove, MN, Dawn Sanford and husband Dan, Maple Grove, MN and one step-son Bob Beavin and wife Maureen, Erie, CO and eight grandchildren and one great grandson.



A Service to celebrate Rich's life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 am at Rocky Mountain Bible Baptist Church, with Rev. Ken Martinez officiating. The family will hold visitation one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Bible Baptist Church, 1450 Martin St., Longmont, CO 80504.



The family would like to thank all our friends, the wonderful caring staff at Life Care Center and Rocky Mountain Bible Baptist Church for their love and support during this time of loss. To send condolences please go to

