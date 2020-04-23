Richard Kirby Burch, age 57, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1963 in Charlotte, NC to Benjamin and Frances Burch.
He was a sports enthusiast coaching baseball, softball, and basketball. Richard enjoyed playing golf and softball. He was a devoted member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church and was an AWANA leader for over 15 years.
He is survived by his children, Wesley and Rachel Burch; mother, Frances Burch; sister, Kathy Raymes and her husband Dart; nieces, Kelsey Foster and her husband Ashton and Meredith Raymes; nephews, Blake and Alex Raymes; two great nieces and one great nephew.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Marsha Burch.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2020