Richard G. Krueger CHARLOTTE - Richard Krueger passed away on June 15, 2020, at home in Charlotte, NC nine days before his 92nd birthday. He was the son of Fred and Edna Effinger Krueger. He graduated from Roxborough High School Philadelphia, PA. He received his BS from Drexel University Philadelphia, PA. He was predeceased by his son Rick and his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Lorelle Naylis Krueger of the home; son David (Stacy) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son Paul of Philadelphia, PA; son Mark (Bridgette) of Maple Glen, PA; daughter Ruth Gleason (John) Rogersford, PA; his grandchildren Ashley Krueger, Elizabeth Bebe, Erik Krueger, Jill Krueger, Jana Krueger, Sarah Gleason and step- son John Naylis. Memorial Services pending.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
